St Patrick’s Day festival needs your help to break the world record for the biggest human shamrock

ORGANISERS of a St Patrick’s Day festival in the north east are hoping to make history when they attempt to form the largest human shamrock in the world.

The shamrock attempt (March 18) will form part of this year’s Green Carnival at the Coast – a new two-day festival which promises lots of Irish-flavoured fun from March 17-18 at Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Martin Smith, operations director with Green Carnival at the Coast, said that last year they almost beat the record for the largest human shamrock in Tynemouth.

Bbut he is convinced that this year they will smash the record, which currently stands at approximately 900 people.

Organisers expect 1,000 people at Friday’s music event, and a footfall on Saturday of up to 3,000 people.

The idea for the festival was mater-minded by Maurice Duffy of the British Irish networking organisation Lionra and CEO of Global Black Swan management consultancy.

Tynemouth’s moated priory and castle grounds will give visitors panoramic views across the North Sea and the River Tyne while they enjoy the festival’s varied offerings.

Irish colours, live music, a zip wire, fun run, interactive worlds, food stalls and dancing are just some of the events and activities scheduled at this year’s festival.

On Friday, festival goers can be swept off their feet on the green carnival zip wire while admiring the Northumbrian coastline.

A variety of food stalls will also be on hand to serve sweet and savoury treats to peckish visitors, while a varied music line-up aims to keep everyone grooving at the Green Carnival Music Marquee where DJ Trevor Nelson will hit the decks and The Cuban Brothers will command the stage on March 17.

A family fun run will challenge energetic festival-goers on Saturday at Longsands Beach where participants will meet outside Crusoe’s beach Café.

A special disability run starts at 9.30am, a 5km run follows at 10 am and a 3km family run takes off at 10.05am.

A tented village containing five interactive worlds will be available to explore on the castle grounds before everyone’s invited to make history together and hopefully earn their place as a Guinness World Record holder when they come together to form the soon-to-be largest human shamrock in the world.

All proceeds from the record attempt will be benefit PSPA/Cystic Fibrosis & North Shields Fisherman’s Heritage Project.

The black tie Shamrock Ball (March 18, 7pm) returns this year with a three course meal, live music, a top comedian, Guinness, Irish dancing and more.

The event proved popular at previous festivals and it will take place in the main marquee.

Tickets are £55 or £500 for a table of 10.

Tyneside band, The Caffreys will play their acoustic soulful grown-up pop at the Shamrock Ball and Irish dancing from a local club will also be displayed.

A 2011 census revealed that approximately 15,000 people in Britain’s North East described themselves as Irish.

The Irish influence is so strong that South Shields Labour candidates traditionally wear green rather than red rosettes.

The Irish Post is a media partner for the 2017 Green Carnival at the Coast Festival.