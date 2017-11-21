St Patrick’s Mental Health Services has confirmed it received an official complaint in relation to Al Porter

THE organisation has confirmed it has received a complaint.

St Patrick’s Mental Health Services has confirmed it has received an official complaint in relation to Al Porter.

The Hospital is now investigating the complaint against the comedian and former Today FM presenter.

In a statement St Patrick’s says it will not be making any further statement.

Here is that official statement:

Dublin, Tuesday, 21 November 2017. On Sunday, November 19th 2017, St Patrick’s Mental Health Services (SPMHS) issued a press release in which the organisation stated that no allegations, complaints or concerns had been made to SPMHS by service users or staff in respect of Mr Porter, and encouraged the reporting of any such allegations to the Garda Siochana and to SPMHS.

Since issuing that press release, SPMHS has received such a complaint. The organisation is currently investigating the complaint in line with its policies and procedures.

There will not be any further press releases or statements by SPMHS regarding this matter until that investigation is complete.

Porter resigned from the radio station following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made on social media and in several newspapers.

In a statement released by the comedian, he said he “at no time intended to upset anyone” with his conduct.