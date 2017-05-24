London
Stadium security stepped up at London Irish rugby final in the wake of Manchester attack

Stadium security stepped up at London Irish rugby final in the wake of Manchester attack

May 24, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Alex Lewington of London Irish loses the ball in the tackle from Jonah Holmes of Leeds Carnegie during the Greene King IPA Championship Final: First Leg match between Leeds Carnegie and London Irish at Headingley Carnegie Stadium on May 17 in Leeds. (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

SECURITY has been stepped up at Madejski stadium ahead of this evening’s play-off final between London Irish and Yorkshire Carnegie. 

There will be increased security measures in place, London Irish have said, ahead of this evening’s Greene King IPA Championship final at the Reading stadium.

The increased security measures come as Prime Minister Theresa May has said the terror threat levels after the Manchester bombing have been increased from severe, to critical.

The updated terror status means his means that not only is another attack highly likely, but that a further attack may be imminent.

In a post on the team’s website, they announced that the stadium are working closely with National Counter Terrorism Security Officers and security and safety arrangements, including bag checks on arrival, will be in place.

Supporters are also asked to only bring a bag to the match if really necessary and to leave extra time to enter the stadium.

There will also be a minute’s silence before kick-off for the victims of the Manchester attack.

Going into tonight’s game, London Irish will carry an 11 point lead into their Greene King IPA Championship play-off final second leg encounter against Yorkshire Carnegie.

The game kicks off at7.45pm with a large attendance expected at the Madejski Stadium for Irish’s potential coronation as champions of English club rugby’s second tier.

The Exiles produced an impressive away performance in the first leg with a 29-18 victory at Headingley following tries from Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi and Fergus Mulchrone.

Irish have no fresh injury concerns going into their final game of the season.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

