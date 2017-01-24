Staggering €88million Euromillions jackpot has just been won…in Ireland

THERE has been one winner of a massive €88million Euromillions lotto rollover – and the ticket was sold in Ireland.

Ticket holders across the Emerald Isle are now frantically checking their tickets to see if they have won the jackpot worth €88million (£76million).

This colossal sum is the result of seven successive rollovers, with the last top prize being claimed on December 27 when a Spanish player won an incredible €25.2million.

Ireland’s National Lottery announced the news of an Irish winner via Twitter this evening…

The #EuroMillions results are in. Ammm i think you might want to check your numbers!! https://t.co/F7950i9dMG 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 24, 2017

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 17, 23 and the lucky stars were 3 and 8.

Who ever the lucky winner is, the first Euromillions victor of the new year, they will now be in a position to live the high life.

With that much money in the bank, they will find themselves catapulted ahead of the likes of Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow (worth $60 million each) as well as singer-songwriters Pharrell Williams ($80 million) and Ed Sheeran ($60 million).

Good luck Ireland!