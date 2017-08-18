Stand up for Joe – Minute’s applause planned at Croke Park after British GAA player’s death in Ireland

A SPECIAL tribute to British GAA player Joseph Deacy has been planned for Mayo’s crunch All-Ireland football semi-final against Kerry this weekend.

Mr Deacy, who was discovered with fatal head injuries outside a house in Gortnasillagh, Swinford, Co. Mayo on August 13, was a massive fan of the green and red despite growing up in St Albans in England.

A minute’s applause in honour of Joe will take place on the 21st minute at Croke Park this Sunday, as Mayo meet the Kingdom County in the championship for the first time since 2014.

Kerry supporters are also being encouraged to stand up and clap the St Colmcilles player alongside the Mayo faithful.

Friends of the 21-year-old wrote on Facebook: “Stand up and applaud Joe Deacy in the 21st minute of Mayo v Kerry this Sunday all Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

“Joe was a massive Mayo fan and unfortunately has been taken away from us all too soon.

“Although living in England his love for Mayo knew no bounds and he regularly made trips over to support the green and red.

“Let’s show his family our support at such a tragic time. RIP Joe, our heartfelt condolences goes out to your family and friends at this terrible time.”

Up-and-coming forward Joe had many family members in Mayo, with his grandfather hailing from Bohola and a number of cousins running local businesses in Swinford itself.

Gardaí are appealing for local dashcam footage as their murder investigation enters its fourth day.

They are asking for anyone who owns a dashcam in the area who may have been driving in Swinford last Sunday to contact the station in Claremorris, where an incident room has been set up.

Local CCTV footage has also been reviewed.

“There have been no arrests yet but inquiries are progressing and gardaí are following a number of lines,” a garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí have received great assistance from members of the public in relation to the tragedy.”

Die-hard Mayo fan Joe – who died after being airlifted to Beamont Hospital in Dublin – regularly travelled to Ireland for matches every summer.

His parents flew over from England following news of his hospitalisation and were with him when his life support system was switched off.

Mr Deacy had a ticket to attend this weekend’s game at Croke Park – where thousands will now pay tribute to a life taken all too soon.