Stars come together in Dublin to celebrate Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday

A HOST OF stars turned out in Dublin last night to celebrate legendary Irish singer Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday.
Nick Cave, Bono, Gerry Adams, Johnny Depp, Sinead O’ Connor, Imelda May, President Michael D Higgins, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Glen Hansard, The Pogues’ Terry Woods and Carl Barat as well as many more attended the National Concert Hall in Dublin for the gig held in the former Pogues frontman’s honour.
#JohnnyDepp backstage with #ShaneMacGowan at Shane's Birthday concert tonight in Dublin pic.twitter.com/4OTO0ukuRE
More Entertainment:
— MadDepphead (@deppsvideos) January 15, 2018
A newly created band with members of the Pogues and led by Music Director Terry Edwards also performed at the celebratory event.
Those in attendance were lucky enough to witness U2 frontman Bono sing ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ as Hollywood actor and musician Johnny Depp played guitar, tipping his cowboy hat to the crowd.
This was followed by singer Nick Cave bidding Shane a happy birthday with a hug and kiss on the head after the pair sang a haunting duet of the Pogues classic ‘Summer in Siam.’
Earlier, long-time friend Sinead O’Connor made a surprise appearance, performing ‘You’re the One,’ followed by Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill singing his iconic ‘Fairytale of New York.’
The night showcased some of the best-known faces on the Irish music scene, including Damien Dempsey, Sharon Shannon, Imelda May, John Sheahan and Camille O’Sullivan and culminated with President Michael D Higgins presenting Shane with a special lifetime achievement award on behalf of the National Concert Hall, while Shane tipped his glass of white wine to the audience.
Watch Nick Cave, Bono, Sinéad O’Connor, & more perform at Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday celebration In Dublin https://t.co/XlmmqnCrCo pic.twitter.com/cYifInKE6m
— Stereogum (@stereogum) January 16, 2018
The singer, who celebrated his milestone birthday on Christmas Day, was brought on stage by his partner Victoria Mary Clarke and finished the evening with a rendition of the traditional song ‘Will Ye Go Lassie Go’.
Johnny Depp described MacGowan, who he worked with on the soundtrack for the 2013 film ‘The Lone Ranger’, as “one of the most important poets of the 20th century”.
“He’s a magnificent man and species. He’s a special being,” he said.
Leave a Reply