Stars come together in Dublin to celebrate Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday

A HOST OF stars turned out in Dublin last night to celebrate legendary Irish singer Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday.

Nick Cave, Bono, Gerry Adams, Johnny Depp, Sinead O’ Connor, Imelda May, President Michael D Higgins, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Glen Hansard, The Pogues’ Terry Woods and Carl Barat as well as many more attended the National Concert Hall in Dublin for the gig held in the former Pogues frontman’s honour.

A newly created band with members of the Pogues and led by Music Director Terry Edwards also performed at the celebratory event.