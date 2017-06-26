London
Waxy’s June
Statue for Sir Terry Wogan unveiled in Ireland

June 26, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A bronze sculpture has been unveiled in Limerick to commemorate the iconic broadcaster, the ate Terry Wogan. (Picture: Alan Place)

A STATUE immortalising Sir Terry Wogan in his native Limerick has been unveiled in Ireland but some have been left questioning its likeness to the late broadcasting star. 

The sculpture, made from bronze by award-winning Irish artist Rory Breslin, was unveiled on Saturday, June 26.

The sculpture dedicated to Sir Terry Wogan in full. (Picture: Alan Place)

Limerick County Council announced its decision to erect a posthumous tribute to Sir Terry in February this year, saying his death in January 2016 had been ‘a shock to all his fans.’

The bronze statue, located on Limerick’s Harvey’s Quay on the banks of the River Shannon, sees Sir Terry on a chair, microphone in hand, poised and ready to have ‘another one of his infamous chats,’ the Council said.

In a statement, Limerick County Council stated: “Here in his hometown, Terry was always spoken of with a certain pride.

“He was a Limerick person who succeeded on the international stage, but never forgot his roots.”

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “Today, we honour a man who, certainly across the water, was our greatest export.

“Terry meant many different things to many people; but to all those he meant an awful lot.”

While many turned out to see the unveiling of Sir Terry’s statue, others took to Twitter to highlight the likeness between the late BBC host and other celebrities… 

Jay Leno

Former Saturday night TV host Jay Leno. (Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell

Actor Will Ferrell. (Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nick Cave (From Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds)

British musician Nick Cave. (Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Dan Aychroyd

Actor Dan Ackroyd. (Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Osmonds

The Osmonds (L-R back row) Jimmy,Marie, Donny, (L-R front row) Alan, Wayne, Merril and Jay. (Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And some thought it bared a striking resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo’s own statue…

Statue of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira Airport. (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

 

