News

Status yellow weather warning issued to three counties

January 20, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

THE COLD Irish air with a certain nip to it looks to only get worse.

There has been a snow-ice warning set in place for three different counties today.

More News:

The warning has been issued since 11 am on Saturday and is expected to come into effect on Saturday night and last until Sunday 21st January at 8 am.

The counties of Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have been specifically warned to show extra caution.

It’s said a band of heavy rain will move up from the south on Saturday night.

This rain will then turn to sleet and snow in places as it encounters the cold air with temporary accumulations possible.

The gathering of snow will be highest in upland parts of Donegal. This snow is said to eventually turn back to rain later on Sunday morning as much milder air extends from the south.

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

