Stolen car crashes into house in Northern Ireland

A STOLEN CAR was rammed into a home in West Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle careered into the home on Cavendish Street, off the Falls Road, at about 05:00 on Wednesday.

The woman and her daughter were in bed at the time. The crash damaged the house’s living room, as well as a neighbour’s car.

It is thought that four people were in the stolen car.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The woman’s father, Sinn Féin activist Sean Murray, told the BBC that the garden wall of the property was now lying in the living room.

“Anyone who’d been sitting here in the early hours of the morning was dead,” he said.

Inspector Laura Kelly said: “At approximately 5 am, it was reported that a grey Land Range Rover Vogue struck the parked car before hitting the front of the house causing substantial damage. The occupants of the property were not injured.

“It is reported that four males who were inside the Range Rover then fled the scene on foot.

“The Land Rover, along with a silver Toyota C-HR, was reported stolen in a creeper-style burglary from a house in Carney Hill in Holywood sometime after 2 am this morning. Car keys were taken from the property along with number of other items including a JVC 50” television, tablet and a PS4 games console.

“The Toyota was later recovered in the Glenmachan Street area of south Belfast at around 5am.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or who may have information which could help with the investigation, to contact 101 quoting reference 182 of 3/1/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.