Storm Brian: Ireland to face ‘similar’ storm this weekend as country reels from Ophelia devastation

October 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Storm Brian (r) is set to hit Ireland this weekend after Ophelia killed three and left thousands without power (Picture: Getty /Twitter)

IRELAND is gearing up for a second major storm in the space of a week after some 245,000 home were left without power by Hurricane Ophelia.

Storm Brian is expected to hit Irish shores later this week just days after Ophelia caused devastation across the country, according to meteorology experts.

Breaking the news on Twitter this morning, TV3 presenter Deric Ó hArtagáin said Storm Brian – which has “similar low pressure intensity” to Ophelia – will arrive in Ireland on Friday or Saturday.

“This is not good news,” Mr Ó hArtagáin said after sharing a weather chart showing the storm brewing to the south of Ireland.

“Currently developing for Friday/Saturday. Similar low pressure intensity as #Ophelia. This is #StormBrian.”

Met Eireann say that the storm is likely to hit Britain harder than Ireland, but will bring a lot of heavy rain and strong winds on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) are working to restore power to 245,000 homes who are currently without electricity after Ophelia made landfall in Ireland yesterday morning.

Schools across the country remain shut today, but airports have reopened and ferry and rail services have resumed.

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

