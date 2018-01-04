Storm Bru-ing: fans not happy as Irn Bru makers to cut sugar content of Scottish favourite by half

A PETITION to stop Irn Bru makers AG Barr from changing the recipe of the popular soft drink has amassed thousands of signatures.

The makers of the fizzy pop – which outsells Coca-Cola in Scotland – plan to cut the sugar content by half to avoid a government levy on sugar drinks.

By reducing sugar content from 10.3g per 100ml to 4.7g, the company will avoid the government’s new sugar tax.

The tax sees drinks with more than five grams of sugar per 100ml hit with a levy of 18p per litre, while those with eight grams or more of sugar per 100ml will pay tax of 24p per litre.

AG Barr plan to roll out the new Irn Bru this month, but fans are not happy, with a petition claiming “its iconic flavour will be affected”.

The petition, started by Ryan Allen, adds: “It is a national treasure in Scotland and really is part of our culture with its unique taste, branding and marketing.

“It’s also well known to alleviate the effects of a hangover and is many a person’s craving, saviour or go-to drink after a night on the tiles.

“I think to deny people in that condition their crutch would be a crime.”

Here’s how people have reacted to the imminent change to the beloved soft drink

Tories have pulled some shit in their time but ruining Irn-Bru takes the fuckin biscuit. The sugarless shite biscuit — Ally Gray (@Alboyy) January 4, 2018

Irn Bru are changing their recipe? pic.twitter.com/6prNkhVzTh — Eilidh Doyle (@EilidhDoyle) January 4, 2018

Right I’m on board troops – didn’t realise they were cutting sugar by 50 per cent! They came for the Irn Bru bars and we did nothing. Not This Time. https://t.co/gbYCPLU8DM — Liam O’Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) January 4, 2018

I actually can’t deal with the irn bru recipe changing, only 4 days into 2018 and the Tory government have managed to ruin the New Year. Fuck them and their sugar tax😒 — katie x (@katiexchanteIIe) January 4, 2018

The sugar tax got Irn Bru too???? pic.twitter.com/p9lCfbaauK — Kuda Mararike (@KudaShaun__) January 4, 2018

I am devastated to find out that #IrnBru is changing – Less sugar?! Get tae fuckkkk 😒 who’s fault is this? @theSNP @NicolaSturgeon we demand answers. It’s should be protected like Haggis and Rabbie Burns. Heavy raging man it’s pure bang oot ah order. #AwNawErAnoniOnAnawNoo — MissDoc_x (@MissDoc_x) January 4, 2018

In response to hearing about the recipe change for Irn Bru, I am going to stockpile all the Irn Bru I can before this change is made. This change makes me angery pic.twitter.com/a0GJ5KWSQE — RoRo (@vektoRowan) January 4, 2018

My daughter nearly had a panic attack when she heard the news about Irn Bru changing their recipe!🙀😁 — Susan Short (@sshort129) January 4, 2018