Storm Bru-ing: fans not happy as Irn Bru makers to cut sugar content of Scottish favourite by half

January 4, 2018 By  Irish Post
Irn Bru outsells Coke in Scotland (Image: Getty)

A PETITION to stop Irn Bru makers AG Barr from changing the recipe of the popular soft drink has amassed thousands of signatures.

The makers of the fizzy pop – which outsells Coca-Cola in Scotland – plan to cut the sugar content by half to avoid a government levy on sugar drinks.

By reducing sugar content from 10.3g per 100ml to 4.7g, the company will avoid the government’s new sugar tax.

The tax sees drinks with more than five grams of sugar per 100ml hit with a levy of 18p per litre, while those with eight grams or more of sugar per 100ml will pay tax of 24p per litre.

AG Barr plan to roll out the new Irn Bru this month, but fans are not happy, with a petition claiming “its iconic flavour will be affected”.

The petition, started by Ryan Allen, adds: “It is a national treasure in Scotland and really is part of our culture with its unique taste, branding and marketing.

“It’s also well known to alleviate the effects of a hangover and is many a person’s craving, saviour or go-to drink after a night on the tiles.

“I think to deny people in that condition their crutch would be a crime.”

Here’s how people have reacted to the imminent change to the beloved soft drink

 

