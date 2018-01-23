Storm Georgina to bring heavy rain and wind to Ireland

WEATHER experts in Ireland are warning the country to brace itself for Storm Georgina.
A status orange wind warning has been issued as a depression makes its way to the northwest of the country tonight.
#StormGeorgina has been named by @MetEireann and will bring strong #winds across Ireland through the early hours of Wednesday. Yellow warnings are also in force across the UK, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/tHIWD0n6yq
— Met Office (@metoffice) 23 January 2018
The Irish national meteorological service, Met Éireann, said gusts of up to 120 km/h will be felt for a time tonight.
Storm Georgina
Status Orange Warning for Ireland
For more details please check https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/Dt0NrQTgEq
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 23 January 2018
There is also a status yellow rainfall warning for six counties – Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.
Rainfall is expected to be between 25-35mm.
Forecasters say winds will be strongest in western and northwestern counties and along the southeast coast and are expected to last until around 9am tomorrow morning, Wednesday.
