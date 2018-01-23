London
Storm Georgina to bring heavy rain and wind to Ireland

January 23, 2018 By  Irish Post
Storm Georgina is on the way (Picture: Met Office)

WEATHER experts in Ireland are warning the country to brace itself for Storm Georgina.

A status orange wind warning has been issued as a depression makes its way to the northwest of the country tonight.

The Irish national meteorological service, Met Éireann, said gusts of up to 120 km/h will be felt for a time tonight.

There is also a status yellow rainfall warning for six counties – Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Rainfall is expected to be between 25-35mm.

Forecasters say winds will be strongest in western and northwestern counties and along the southeast coast and are expected to last until around 9am tomorrow morning, Wednesday.

