Strike action looms amongst Ryanair pilots

A GERMAN pilots’ union has told its members that industrial action against Ryanair may be necessary to force management to overhaul its attitude to staff.

Ryanair does not recognise trade unions and instead negotiates with pilots via an internal collective bargaining system, sanctioned in Irish law according to Ryanair.

But some pilot unions say the system does not allow for genuine negotiations.

Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union, which claims to represent over half of the Ryanair pilots working from bases in Germany, said in a memo to pilots — seen by Reuters News Agency — that it hoped it would not be necessary to hold strike action.

However, the union added that realistically strike action is likely if forthcoming negotiations stall.

Asked about the memo by Reuter’s, Ryanair said in an emailed statement that “these German union claims are without foundation.”

“Ryanair and its pilots are continuing to use its collective bargaining procedures while German pilot unions waste their time issuing press releases,” it added. Ryanair says it offers better pay and conditions than rivals.