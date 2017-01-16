Striking video shows why Donegal is the coolest place of 2017

THIS stunning video will take you on a unique tour of Donegal – recently named the coolest place of 2017.

Irish photographer and climber Bren Whelan shot the beautiful footage over the last 15 months in the Inishowen area of Co. Donegal.

The video showcases sweeping shots of the peninsula and some extraordinary scenery filmed via a drone, underwater and using long lens cameras.

The short video shows us why Donegal was named National Geographic’s coolest place of 2017 with footage featuring the Malin Head, sea stacks and rock climbing at Ireland’s most northerly point.

The mountain climber also managed to get some incredible close-up shots of nature with dolphins, basking sharks and a rare appearance of a red squirrel in the incredible footage.

The video finishes off with some time-lapse footage of the spell-binding northern lights.

Scroll down to see the video…

Ireland’s most northerly county beat off stiff competition to top National Geographic’s Cool List for 2017 beating Helsinki, Santiago, Peru, Aarhus, Canada, India, and South Africa to win the accolade.

According to the publication the “weather-nibbled coast spotted with sea stacks, Blue Flag beaches and offshore islands” means Donegal still feels undiscovered.

Inishowen local Bren Whelan, who filmed the video, said: “I work as a rock climbing and mountain guide in adventurous locations across Donegal, so on a daily basis I see many stunning locations that just call out to be photographed or filmed.

“Standing 200 feet above the raging Atlantic ocean is an amazing feeling. From there I can see over to the Star Wars Episode VIII movie location, to where the Millenium Falcon was built – a must for any Star Wars fan.”

However, getting the amazing shots was easier in some locations than others.

“The sea stack locations are remote, steep and difficult to get to,” Whelan said. “Flying a drone and filming in these areas are tricky to say the least.”

Take a look at the stunning footage below…