FORMER England head coach Stuart Lancaster has made a surprise move to Leinster Rugby in a senior coaching capacity.

The 46-year-old will join up with Leo Cullen (Head Coach), Girvan Dempsey (Assistant Coach) and John Fogarty (Assistant Coach) to form Leinster’s backroom team.

Lancaster left the England role after the nation disappointed as hosts of last year’s World Cup, and is contracted to the end of the new Pro12 season with Leinster, who opened their season with a win over Treviso on Friday.

Leo Cullen is looking forward to working with the former Leeds Tykes hooker: “The sad departure of Kurt McQuilkin due to family reasons has brought about an opportunity to bring in somebody new to the Leinster Rugby coaching team.

“Stuart brings a wealth of experience and is a highly respected figure in world rugby. We are all looking forward to having Stuart join our team and together helping the players maximise their potential as a group.”