Students to complete Leaving Cert exams online under new education system

OVER THE coming years, Leaving Certificate students in Ireland will complete some of their exams online as the government makes plans to modernise the education system.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said today that computer science, which is being introduced as a new subject from this September onwards, will be the first of many subjects with online examinations.

“I’d say that is the direction we are heading. We want to ensure that digital technology transforms our education system and that we utilise the power of digital technology to make education as good as it can be,” he said.

“The ambition is to be the best in Europe within a decade. We are looking very clearly at the extent to which digital technology can transform assessment methods as well.

“The Leaving Certificate is being examined more generally at the moment. Modernisation of assessment methods and making them more flexible in the way they are delivered is part of that.”

The Minister also announced today that hundreds of fifth-year students across 40 schools will lead the way in taking on computer science as an exam subject this year.

The subject is due to be made available to all schools who wish to teach it from 2020 onwards.

However, the move to completing exams online is set to pose major challenges for schools, especially those who say they are struggling with outdated computers.

For example, all participating schools in the first phase of the roll-out of computer science, for example, have been selected on the basis that they have the equipment or infrastructure to allow students complete their exams.

The 40 schools where computer science will be available as a subject from next September include:

Cavan (Breifne College; St Aidan’s Comprehensive School)

Clare (Ennistymon Vocational School)

Cork (Christ King Girls Secondary School; Coláiste an Chraoibhin; Coláiste Choilm; Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG; Mayfield Community School ; Sacred Heart Secondary School)

Dublin (Adamstown Community College; Coláiste Bríde; Coláiste Phadraig; Coláiste Pobail Setanta; Dominican College Sion Hill; Le Chéile Secondary School ; Loreto College Swords; Luttrellstown Community College; Mount Temple Comprehensive; St Joseph’s Secondary School; St. Finian’s Community College; Stratford College; Terenure College)

Donegal (Abbey Vocational School ; Saint Eunan’s College)

Galway (St Brigid’s Mercy Secondary School)

Kerry (Coláiste na Ríochta)

Kildare (Clongowes Wood College)

Limerick ( Coláiste Chiaráin)

Louth (Bush Post Primary; St Vincent’s Secondary School)

Tipperary (Presentation Secondary school )

Waterford (Mount Sion CBS)

Westmeath (Coláiste Mhuire; Moate Community School)

Wexford (Creagh College; St Mary’s CBS)