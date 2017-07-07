Stunning former schoolmaster’s house up for sale in West of Ireland

THIS striking former schoolhouse is on sale for just €229,000 (£200,000) in a quaint village in Co. Sligo.

Drumcashel School Masters House in Calry is a beautifully maintained house set in the picturesque surroundings of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The unique home has been thoroughly refurbished and upgraded over the years yet has stayed true to the charm and character of its original structure, with many of its original features still in place.

The accommodation consists of a country style kitchen-dining area, spacious living room, utility room, downstairs WC and large conservatory which overlooks the lush garden.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor along with a family bathroom.

To the rear of the property, beyond the extended patio area and nestled in the mature gardens, there is a delightful granny flat along with a decking area.

Other features of the property include oil fired central heating, a greenhouse, off street parking, pedestrian and vehicular gates to the front and full planning permission to extend.

The house is within 15 minutes driving distance of Sligo Town via the nearby Dromahair Rd (R286).

It is also very close to Lough Gill – a freshwater lake mentioned in the poetry of famed Irish writer W.B. Yeats.

Drumcashel School Masters House, Clogherevagh, Calry, Co. Sligo is available for €229,000 through the Oates Breheny Group. A full brochure can be viewed here.