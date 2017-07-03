Stunning Irish home up for sale at foot of incredible Lismore Castle

London
July 3, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan

Nearby Lismore Castle [right] was built in 1185. (Picture: Daft.ie)
THIS striking four bedroom home is up for sale in Co. Waterford at the foot of Lismore Castle — the ancestral home of the Duke of Devonshire.

1 Lady Louisa’s Gate was built in 2005 as part of a one-off private development of six stone faced terraced homes adjacent to the castle, which was built in 1185.

The three storey house feature breathtaking views over the fortress as well as Blackwater River through full length glass facades.

An open plan kitchen/dining area is located to the rear of the property on the ground floor and has a stylish solid oak fitted kitchen with a granite countertop. This room has integrated appliances and a sliding door to the rear garden.

On the first floor, there is a lounge with plenty of space and a sliding door to the large sheltered balcony to enjoy the views.

The property is for sale for €295,000 (£258,000). Picture: Daft.ie

Three of the four bedrooms are on the top floor with both the master and third bedroom having a door to individual viewing balconies.

Outside, the house has secure private parking space and is located just next to the main N72 Dungarvan-Lismore road.

The eye-catching property would make an ideal holiday or retirement home for anyone with a keen eye for natural beauty and Irish history.

1 Lady Louisa’s Gate is available through Sherry Fitzgerald Reynolds for €295,000 (£258,000). A brochure can be viewed here…

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

