Stunning photos capture sensational glowing sunrise over Ireland

IRISH Twitter is awash today with beautiful photos capturing this morning’s stunning sunrise over Dublin city and beyond.
While some might say that a red sky in the morning is a shepherd’s warning, it’s easy to ignore the Old Wives’ weather advice while taking in the staggering view.
The beautiful sunrise even caught the attention of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Beautiful red skies over Dublin this morning pic.twitter.com/TwkJ1hoMpX
— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 12, 2017
With that in mind, here are some photos of this morning’s beautiful sunrise over Ireland….
The sunrise in Dublin was pretty spectacular this morning pic.twitter.com/31SyGbBTeT
— Stephen O'Leary (@stephenoleary) December 12, 2017
Beautiful sunrise in #Dublin pic.twitter.com/u4DPV2bbfC
— Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) December 12, 2017
Sunrise over Smithfield #dublin #ireland https://t.co/HZyl7UyRdT pic.twitter.com/G6SMRa7JPw
— Alex Sapienza (@Alexsapienza) December 12, 2017
Another bitterly cold morning out but the sunrise is beautiful#photosofdublin #dublin pic.twitter.com/bw8gQfnnnn
— Pete Mc Nally (@petesonearth) December 12, 2017
Amazing sunrise in Dublin Bay this morning #Dublin #LoveDublin @PhotosOfDublin @VisitDublin @PictureIreland #DublinSalt #sunrise pic.twitter.com/75D9Q30k2z
— ExploreLight (@ExploreLightPG) December 12, 2017
No traffic problems this morning in Dublin. Commuters had time to enjoy a nice sunrise #rtenew pic.twitter.com/bnpnRwQBxI
— John_Kilraine (@John_Kilraine) December 12, 2017
Some glow from Dublin this morning. #dublin #sunrise https://t.co/mSaQAzMjef pic.twitter.com/2hv8HJNFNX
— James Coffey (@JamesAntoCoffey) December 12, 2017
Couldn't get over this view on the way to work this morning. Had to pull over for a snap. #sandymount #dunlaoighre #sunrise #photo #ireland #dublin pic.twitter.com/6EW4pjBTJn
— Neil McCaul (@MccaulNeil) December 12, 2017
Here in Dungarvan too! pic.twitter.com/tRGamgaBtP
— Patrick Kenealy (@patrickkenealy) December 12, 2017
