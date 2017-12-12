London
Stunning photos capture sensational glowing sunrise over Ireland

December 12, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
This morning’s sunrise even caught the attention of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. (Picture: @CampaignforLeo/Twitter)

IRISH Twitter is awash today with beautiful photos capturing this morning’s stunning sunrise over Dublin city and beyond. 

While some might say that a red sky in the morning is a shepherd’s warning, it’s easy to ignore the Old Wives’ weather advice while taking in the staggering view.

The beautiful sunrise even caught the attention of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

With that in mind, here are some photos of this morning’s beautiful sunrise over Ireland…. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
