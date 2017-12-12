Stunning photos capture sensational glowing sunrise over Ireland

IRISH Twitter is awash today with beautiful photos capturing this morning’s stunning sunrise over Dublin city and beyond.

While some might say that a red sky in the morning is a shepherd’s warning, it’s easy to ignore the Old Wives’ weather advice while taking in the staggering view.

The beautiful sunrise even caught the attention of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Beautiful red skies over Dublin this morning pic.twitter.com/TwkJ1hoMpX — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 12, 2017

With that in mind, here are some photos of this morning’s beautiful sunrise over Ireland….

The sunrise in Dublin was pretty spectacular this morning pic.twitter.com/31SyGbBTeT — Stephen O'Leary (@stephenoleary) December 12, 2017

Another bitterly cold morning out but the sunrise is beautiful#photosofdublin #dublin pic.twitter.com/bw8gQfnnnn — Pete Mc Nally (@petesonearth) December 12, 2017

No traffic problems this morning in Dublin. Commuters had time to enjoy a nice sunrise #rtenew pic.twitter.com/bnpnRwQBxI — John_Kilraine (@John_Kilraine) December 12, 2017