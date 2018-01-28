Super blood moon to appear this week

JANUARY is set to have a super blood moon as part of a lunar eclipse.

The super blood moon will be visible on January 31st, 2018.

According to Metro, the moon will not only be bigger and brighter than usual but the spectacle will resemble a lunar eclipse.

The sun, earth and moon will align with each other to bring about a blood moon.

The lunar eclipse will occur at 1.30pm British and Irish time, and the next eclipse won’t be visible until July 2018 – so time to keep your eyes peeled.