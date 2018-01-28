Super blood moon to appear this week

JANUARY is set to have a super blood moon as part of a lunar eclipse.
The super blood moon will be visible on January 31st, 2018.
More News:
According to Metro, the moon will not only be bigger and brighter than usual but the spectacle will resemble a lunar eclipse.
The sun, earth and moon will align with each other to bring about a blood moon.
The lunar eclipse will occur at 1.30pm British and Irish time, and the next eclipse won’t be visible until July 2018 – so time to keep your eyes peeled.
Leave a Reply