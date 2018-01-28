London
8°
overcast clouds
humidity: 61%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 6 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Super blood moon to appear this week

January 28, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

JANUARY is set to have a super blood moon as part of a lunar eclipse.

The super blood moon will be visible on January 31st, 2018.

More News:

 

According to Metro, the moon will not only be bigger and brighter than usual but the spectacle will resemble a lunar eclipse.

The sun, earth and moon will align with each other to bring about a blood moon.

The lunar eclipse will occur at 1.30pm British and Irish time, and the next eclipse won’t be visible until July 2018 – so time to keep your eyes peeled.

featurednews
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

Recommended for you:
‘He was such a good man’ – Dublin Fire Brigade’s oldest member has died aged 101

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post