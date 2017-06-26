‘Super cute’ Irishman on new series of Blind Date leaves viewers swooning

A ‘SUPER cute’ Irish lad went down a storm and left viewers swooning on Channel 5’s new series of Blind Date.

The series which was once made famous by the late Cilla Black has returned to screens on Channel 5 with new host – and Liverpool-Irish native – Paul O’Grady.

When the dating programme returned on Saturday, June 24, for its second episode, viewers were quite taken with Glenn Williamson, 21, from Cork.

Once crowned Mr Swimswear Physique, the Cork native and Commerce student from UCC was looking for love on the programme and had three lovely ladies to choose from – including one lady came prepared in a wedding dress.

Modest Glenn even boasted that while he was fluent in both Irish and French, he’s never needed it to woo a lady.

Beautiful and speaks three languages? Too good to be true? #BlindDate pic.twitter.com/vY89cgJnEp — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) June 24, 2017

There was no French needed though on Saturday night as viewers who were smitten with the student, with one calling him ‘super cute.’

