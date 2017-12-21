London
Entertainment

The Supervet will see you now – Professor Noel Fitzpatrick heads for the stage

December 21, 2017 By  Fiona Audley
Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is set to embark on a British and Irish tour

 

IRISHMAN Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is well-known and loved as The Supervet, thanks to a series of successful, long-standing shows aired on Channel 4 over many years.

But for his next trick Ireland’s answer to Doctor Doolittle will bring his remarkable talent for healing sick and injured animals to the live stage, in a show unlike any other.

More Entertainment:

And he’s inviting us all along to join him.

“Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible,” he said of the new show, which is entitled Welcome To My World and is set to tour Ireland and Britain in 2018.

“I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world,” he added.

This groundbreaking new show – which is described as “a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show alike” – will see Professor Fitzpatrick, who hails from Co. Laois, enlighten audiences with his incredible life story, while explaining how he became The Supervet.

“When the show began on Channel 4, Noel wanted to tell a story about love, a story about hope, with incredible science in the background,” the show promoters explain.

“He recognised the important bond humans have with animals, how they really are part of the family and how much families will do for them in return for the unconditional love which they give.”

Regarding the next leg of that journey – which brings Professor Fitzpatrick and his impressive veterinary techniques before a live audience – they added: “Join Noel on a journey from his early years in Ireland, where he was full of fantastical ideas through to today where the future of medicine is full of incredible promise.

“Welcome to My World is a deeply immersive experience, which will transport Noel into a virtual theatre thanks to the very latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of the audience.”

They explained: “This is a unique opportunity to encounter Noel’s pioneering bionic inventions first hand, as he takes to the stage to share how his past has paved the way for a more compassionate future for animals and those who love them.

For further information, tour dates and tickets click here.

Fiona Audley
