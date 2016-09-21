Surrey Police release e-fit of young Irishman wanted for sexual assault in Caterham

POLICE in Surrey have released an e-fit image of an Irishman wanted for sexual assault.

An 18-year-old woman was walking along Godstone Road in Caterham, towards the A22, near Greenwood Gardens, when she was approached by her attacker.

He attempted to engage with the young woman before grabbing her waist and chest, and also attempted to kiss her before she ran away.

The man is described as white, pale, in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build and around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins tall.

He had light brown hair and freckles and spoke with a strong Irish accent, Surrey Police confirm.

At the time of the incident, which took place on August 6, the man was wearing a light grey tracksuit and carrying a black gym bag.

Investigating officer PC Kara Lyford said: “Although some time has passed since this incident occurred we have been making a number of enquiries in an attempt to find the person responsible.”

“The victim must be commended for the strength she has shown,” PC Lyford added, “and [she] has now been able to provide an e-fit of the offender which I hope someone may recognise.”

PC Lyford also appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“It may be that you didn’t realise what was happening at the time,” she said, before adding she is also asking anyone who thinks they know the identity of the man involved to provide information.”

One person had been arrested as part of the investigation but has since been released with no action taken against them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police quoting reference 45160068927 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.