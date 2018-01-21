London
Survey shows 1 in 12 Irish drivers had accident due to drunk drivers

January 21, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

A new study has shown that a shocking amount of drivers have had an accident or a near miss due to another driver over the limit.

AA Insurance surveyed more than 6,000 motorists on their driver history and the data collected showed that one in 12 drivers polled had either crashed or almost crashed thanks to the other driver being drunk.

According to Irish Mirror, Conor Faughnan of the AA said that better efforts needed to be made to rid Ireland of drink-driving once and for all: “Due to a lack of resources gardai have to prioritise the policing of major routes, but in order to stamp out drink-driving we need to see gardai outside pubs across the country at closing time and along minor roads.

He said Irish people are likely to take the risk if they live in a quiet area: “Unfortunately, if people have not seen a garda on their journey home in months or years they may be tempted to take the chance of drink-driving.”

He added that extra Garda presence would deter people from drink-driving: “While it’s ultimately the motorist’s own responsibility to obey the rules of the road, a more visible garda force on minor roads would certainly help stamp out this behaviour.”

