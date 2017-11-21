Suspected World War II device sparks security alert in Northern Ireland

A SUSPECTED World War II device uncovered during excavation works sparked a security alert in Co Down in Northern Ireland.

The alarm was raised this morning in Ballynahinch when the object was discovered while works were being carried out on a nearby gas pipe.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokeswoman for Phoenix Natural Gas – who were carrying out the works – said: “During routine excavation work, an unidentified object was found beneath ground surface.

“Phoenix Natural Gas alerted the relevant agencies who responded to the incident.”

The PSNI tweeted that they were dealing with a security alert in the area, and advised that cordons were in place and Lisburn Street had been closed at the Magheraknock junction while ATO (Ammunition Technical Officers) had been tasked to the scene.

The situation was resolved however this afternoon shortly before 12.30pm as police advised the area had reopened and the object, believed to be part of a World War II device was taken from the scene.