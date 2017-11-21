London
13°
broken clouds
humidity: 82%
wind: 5m/s SW
H 13 • L 13
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Suspected World War II device sparks security alert in Northern Ireland

November 21, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A suspected World War II device sparked a security alert earlier today in Ballynahinch, Co Down. (Picture: Maps)

A SUSPECTED World War II device uncovered during excavation works sparked a security alert in Co Down in Northern Ireland. 

The alarm was raised this morning in Ballynahinch when the object was discovered while works were being carried out on a nearby gas pipe.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokeswoman for Phoenix Natural Gas – who were carrying out the works – said: “During routine excavation work, an unidentified object was found beneath ground surface.

More News:

“Phoenix Natural Gas alerted the relevant agencies who responded to the incident.”

The PSNI tweeted that they were dealing with a security alert in the area, and advised that cordons were in place and Lisburn Street had been closed at the Magheraknock junction while ATO (Ammunition Technical Officers) had been tasked to the scene.

The situation was resolved however this afternoon shortly before 12.30pm as police advised the area had reopened and the object, believed to be part of a World War II device was taken from the scene.

 

featuredIrishPSNIsecurity

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post