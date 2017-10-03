London
Knock Pilgrimages
Take a look inside the first ever Michelin Star Irish pub in the West of Ireland

October 3, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The Wild Honey Inn in rural Co. Clare is Ireland’s first ever Michelin-starred pub (Picture: Facebook/Wild Honey Inn)

A PUB in the West of Ireland has become the first bar in Ireland to win a Michelin Star at the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2018 in London.

The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare is run by married couple Aidan and Kate McGrath – who have been running the pub for nine years.

The Michelin judges said their pub had earned the prestigious accolade “for its robust and confident cooking” which has “a classical French base that delivers on flavour.”

Aidan explained at the east London ceremony that the win was down to his classical chef training combined with “fine-tuning things over the years.”

Rustic: The West of Ireland’s latest pride and joy doesn’t look too bad indoors either (Picture: Facebook)

The Co. Clare pub becomes Ireland’s first ever Michelin-starred bar and joins an 11-strong list of Michelin Star restaurants in Ireland.

Northern Ireland also retained its two Michelin-starred restaurants at the awards.

So what’s so great about the Wild Honey Inn? Well, you can see for yourself below (and it looks delicious)…

How’s this for lamb?

Or this for a posh steak? 

When your wife loves cows but also eats them for dinner. #lauraandkateandwhatweate #Ireland #wildhoneyinn

A post shared by Kate 🌲🌲🌲 (@natanyaesther) on

We never knew smoked eel could seem so appealing…

Smoked eel, shaved apple and fennel salad #wildhoneyinn

A post shared by Wild Honey Inn (@wildhoneyinn) on

The French toast looks class…

But not quite as sweet as the toffee pudding…

The best sticky toffee pudding ever at the Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna #wildhoneyinn #lisdoonvarna

A post shared by Eilish O’Shea (@eilish_o) on

And as far as deserts go, it doesn’t get prettier than this!

Looks great on this plate! 🔴 #vibrant #strawberry #summer

A post shared by Wild Honey Inn (@wildhoneyinn) on

