Take a look inside the first ever Michelin Star Irish pub in the West of Ireland

A PUB in the West of Ireland has become the first bar in Ireland to win a Michelin Star at the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2018 in London.
The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare is run by married couple Aidan and Kate McGrath – who have been running the pub for nine years.
The Michelin judges said their pub had earned the prestigious accolade “for its robust and confident cooking” which has “a classical French base that delivers on flavour.”
Aidan explained at the east London ceremony that the win was down to his classical chef training combined with “fine-tuning things over the years.”
The Co. Clare pub becomes Ireland’s first ever Michelin-starred bar and joins an 11-strong list of Michelin Star restaurants in Ireland.
Northern Ireland also retained its two Michelin-starred restaurants at the awards.
So what’s so great about the Wild Honey Inn? Well, you can see for yourself below (and it looks delicious)…
