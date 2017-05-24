London
24°
broken clouds
humidity: 47%
wind: 4m/s ESE
H 25 • L 17
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Home  |  Business  |  Gallery  |  Taoiseach Enda Kenny joins guests at Ireland Funds London City Lunch

Taoiseach Enda Kenny joins guests at Ireland Funds London City Lunch

May 24, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
An Taoiseach Enda Kenny was guest speaker at the Ireland Funds London City Lunch. Picture: Malcolm McNally

TAOISEACH Enda Kenny was the special guest speaker at the Ireland Funds London City Lunch.

The sold out event took place at the Gladstone Library, One Whitehall Place in Central London where there was also a musical performance by Sir James Galway.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny with the Ireland Funds London City Lunch committee. Picture: Malcolm McNally
The Ireland Funds are a global philanthropic network dedicated to supporting programs of peace and reconciliation, arts and culture, education and community development in Ireland and across the Irish diaspora.
Founded in 1976, The Worldwide Ireland Funds operate across 12 countries and have raised over $550million for causes around the world.

See who attended this year’s event…

DSC_0405-n
Sir James Galway
DSC_0405-n
DSC_0356-n
Taoiseach Enda Kenny with the Ireland Funds London City Lunch committee
DSC_0356-n
DSC_0359-n
Zachary Webb, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Rory Godson
DSC_0359-n
DSC_0362-n
Jacqueline O'Donovan and Greta Mulhall
DSC_0362-n
DSC_0420-n
Former New Zealand and Munster rugby player Doug Howlett and Ivor Banim
DSC_0420-n
DSC_0432-n
Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall, Seamus McGarry, An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Mark Carrigan
DSC_0432-n
DSC_0438-n
Nicki Lynch, Siobhan Gallagher, Hannah Brogan and Caitriona Fottrell
DSC_0438-n
DSC_9021-n
Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall
DSC_9021-n
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Property Supplement MPU

ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

Recommended for you:
Government to test-drive €100,000 fund for Irish people returning to Ireland to start a business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post