Taoiseach Enda Kenny joins guests at Ireland Funds London City Lunch

TAOISEACH Enda Kenny was the special guest speaker at the Ireland Funds London City Lunch.
The sold out event took place at the Gladstone Library, One Whitehall Place in Central London where there was also a musical performance by Sir James Galway.
The Ireland Funds are a global philanthropic network dedicated to supporting programs of peace and reconciliation, arts and culture, education and community development in Ireland and across the Irish diaspora.
Founded in 1976, The Worldwide Ireland Funds operate across 12 countries and have raised over $550million for causes around the world.
