Taoiseach Enda Kenny to be keynote speaker at Ireland Funds Great Britain London City Lunch

Taoiseach Enda Kenny to be keynote speaker at Ireland Funds Great Britain London City Lunch

April 14, 2017 By  Irish Post
Taoiseach Enda Kenny (Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TAOISEACH Enda Kenny will be the guest speaker at the Ireland Funds Great Britain annual London City Lunch next month.

Brexit, Northern Ireland and the position of the Irish community in Britain will be among the issues addressed by Mr Kenny at the fundraising event, which will also be attended by Worldwide Ireland Funds President and CEO Kieran McLoughlin.

As 2017 chair of the London City Lunch Committee, Powerscourt Chief Executive Rory Godson will lead proceedings on May 19.

The Ireland Funds Great Britain is one of 12 chapters of The Ireland Funds.

The global organisation marked its 40th year in 2016 and has raised over $550million for over 3,000 projects across Ireland and among Irish communities abroad.

Dedicated to supporting programmes of peace and reconciliation it also backs arts and culture projects, and assists with education and community development.

Flutist Sir James Galway will perform at this year’s London City Lunch

Among the groups to have previously benefitted from Ireland Funds funding are the Birmingham Irish Association, Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy (icap), Irish Chaplaincy, Solace Women’s Aid and the Tyneside Irish Cultural Centre.

Globally renowned virtuoso flautist Sir James Galway will deliver a special musical performance   this year’s City lunch, which takes place at the Gladstone Library, One Whitehall Place on Friday, May 19 from 12.15pm.

A table of 10 is priced at £4,000, individual tickets are £500.

Email Hannah Brogan at hbrogan@irelandfunds.org for further details or to reserve a table.

Irish Post
