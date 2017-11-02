Taoiseach reveals Facebook has confirmed hundreds of new jobs for Ireland in 2018

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has revealed Facebook is to create hundreds of jobs in Ireland in 2018.

The Fine Gael leader met with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and other senior executives today as part of his four-day trade trip to the United States.

Facebook currently employs 2,200 people in Dublin and Cork, with Ireland home to the social media giant’s largest office outside of Silicon Valley.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, the Taoiseach said: “Great to meet with Mark Zuckerberg earlier at @facebook HQ in Menlo Park, California. 100s of extra jobs confirmed for Ireland next year.”

Great to meet with Mark Zuckerberg earlier at @facebook HQ in Menlo Park, California. 100s of extra jobs confirmed for Ireland next year. pic.twitter.com/MV2T8l2RqV — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) November 2, 2017

According to the Independent, the Taoiseach revealed the number of jobs would be in the higher end of the hundreds, saying: “They indicated that there will be several hundred additional roles in Ireland next year.

“We weren’t able to disclose the exact figure but it’s certainly in the higher end of the hundreds.”

Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland, said the company was delighted to be expanding in Ireland.

“As the home of our international headquarters, Ireland is an important part of Facebook’s story and one of the most vibrant tech communities in the world,” said Lambe.

“We are delighted that our Irish operations will be growing in 2018 with hundreds more jobs across all our teams.

“We also recently announced that we are expanding the Clonee Data Centre which will keep construction crews busy well into 2020, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to investment in Ireland.”

The Taoiseach is also due to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook later today.