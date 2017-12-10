Taxi man throws pregnant woman out of cab so he could take shorter distanced fare

A 21-year-old woman was left stranded when the taxi she sat in made her leave so he could facilitate a group.

Lily-May Stanton, an eight-month-old pregnant woman was trying to get a taxi after a doctor’s appointment when she was kick out of the vehicle she was sitting in.

According to METRO, Stanton got a taxi at 5 pm after a friend hailed the vehicle for her but shortly as she settled in, a group of passengers opened the doors and urged her to get out.

A group of two boys and two girls shouted at her until she got out of the taxi, which the taxi driver also encouraged, telling her to get out.

The heavily pregnant woman said she has a history of anxiety and the incident only made it worse:”We were at the lights a minute and the next thing, there was someone knocking on the window. The lad then got in and I asked what he was doing…

The taxi man then decided he wanted to cater for the group: “The driver then said he wanted to stay around town – I was fuming. ‘The lad shouted to his friend who got in, and another two girls jumped in. They had had a drink and were shouting “get out”. They robbed my taxi.

She said she was extremely panicked when the incident was happening: “The driver then said I had to get out too. But I was panicking – I already have anxiety and the door wouldn’t open.’”

Luckily, a different private hire driver offered to take her home even thought he was almost finished work. Stanton has made an official complaint to Liverpool Council.