Taylor Swift announced to play Dublin’s Croke Park next Summer

ANOTHER international star has been announced to play Croke Park next year.

Last week, Canadian singer/songwriter Michael Buble was announced as the first summer gig at Dublin’s 80,000 capacity Croke Park stadium.

Today, international superstar Taylor Swift will grace the very same stage, bringing her Reputation tour to Irish soil on the 15th June next year.

🎉Boom! Taylor Swift, June 15 at Croke Park.🎉

Save. The. Date.❤️ pic.twitter.com/WWnm1w6BKK — Universal Music Irl (@UniMusicIreland) November 24, 2017

This is Swift’s biggest Irish gig to date, having played two nights at the 3 Arena in 2015 during her 1989 tour.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, December 1, but those who pre-ordered her new album Reputation will be sent a pre-sale code for the gig.

Here’s a little taste of what to expect.