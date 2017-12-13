Tea towels with ‘F*** the DUP’ slogan being sold by bookshop in England

A BOOKSHOP in London is selling tea towels with the slogan ‘F*** the DUP’.

Housmans in King’s Cross has featured the tea towels on their website and Twitter feed.

The product has apparently proved popular, as according to the shop’s website, it is currently out of stock.

However more of the £11 towels are expected soon.

Housmans is billed as London’s premier radical bookshop, one of the last of its kind having originally opened in 1945.

Its website says it “aims to be a broad-based, non-sectarian shop, encouraging the dissemination of a wide range of progressive and alternative ideas”.

In a statement, the DUP said of the tea towels: “Such a product is clearly offensive and we are concerned about the spread of such intolerance.”

In July, the slogan ‘F*** the DUP’ was daubed on a giant banner attached to balloons at London’s Gay Pride march.

Meanwhile a woman who displayed a similar banner at Belfast Pride in August was questioned by police and told she could face a hate crime prosecution.

It followed a complaint to the PSNI from DUP politician Jim Wells.

Mr Wells previously stepped down from the role of health minister in 2015 after comments at a hustings event linking same-sex relationships to child abuse.

He later apologised saying the comments did not reflect the views of his party.

Later in 2015, the DUP used a petition of concern to block a proposal to allow same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland, after a majority of Assembly members had voted in favour.