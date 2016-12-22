Tears and cheers as tens of thousands of Irish arrive home for Christmas at Dublin Airport

THE big Christmas homecoming was well and truly under way at Dublin Airport today as Irish people from around the world returned to Ireland for the holidays.

There were tears and cheers at Ireland’s main airport as the festive rush began in earnest.

Tomorrow, December 23 is expected to be Dublin Airport’s busiest day of the Christmas season, with almost 83,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport.

So far this year, Dublin Airport has already welcomed more than 27 million passengers.

Among them was six-month-old Ollie who arrived home from Australia with mum Sandra O’Reilly today, where he was greeted by his delighted family.

Watch the emotional reunion filmed by Dublin Airport today below …

If this reunion doesn’t move you to tears… #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/ARq8xgVF1C — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 22, 2016

Passengers using Dublin Airport this Christmas will be welcomed by more than 30 different groups, choirs and orchestras in the airport’s largest ever festive music programme, which continues until Christmas eve.

The Dublin-London route is the busiest air route in Europe and the second busiest international air route in in the world behind Hong Kong-Taipei.

Last year, almost 4.5million people flew between Dublin and London.

Here are just some of those arriving home at Dublin Airport this Christmas…

People coming home for Christmas at Dublin Airport. Iris Brennan and Kirstin O'Reilly as the greet Sandra O'Reilly and baby Ollie Polo arriving from Australia Iris Brennan and Kirstin O'Reilly as the greet Sandra O'Reilly and baby Ollie Polo arriving from Australia Neil Hanratty greets his girlfriend Anita O'Brien as she arrive from New York Kerry Smith and her mother Monica Bellmann as they greet her grandmother Rosmarie Bellman arriving from Switzerland Caroline McGee and Eamonn McGee greet Harry Cheadley and Naoise McGee arriving from New York