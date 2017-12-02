London
5°
haze
humidity: 70%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 4 • L 4
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Teen left seriously injured following attack in Bangor

December 2, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

A TEENAGE boy is recovering in hospital following a brutal attack in Bangor, Co. Down.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, the man is 19 years of age and was attacked in the area of Ballynoe Gardens.

More News:

The man was behind the Kilcooley shops when two men attacked him and it is believed paramilitaries were involved in the crime. The attack has been condemned as ‘brutal and horrific’.

A PSNI spokesman appealed for information from the general public: “Whilst these injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack on a young man…

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Bangor Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 1448 of 01/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

featured
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Revealed: The racy county snapping up the most adult toys in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post