Teenage boy, 16, loses fight for life after van collision

A TEENAGE boy has died in hospital following injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

The incident happened in Sallins, Co Kildare on Monday morning November 27.

The boy was crossing a road in the town when he was struck by a van.

He was taken to Naas Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he died last night.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

An appeal for witnesses has been issued, and gardaí are particularly looking for any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.