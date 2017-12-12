Teenager in court over last week’s Dublin shooting which left Garda injured

A Dublin teen appeared in court today following the shooting of a Garda last week.

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with firearms offenses relating to an incident in Ballymun, Dublin last week in which a garda was seriously injured.

Shane Fay from Belclare Park in Ballymun faces two charges under the Firearms Act.

They include unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

The shooting resulted in a member of the Garda Emergency Response Unit suffering a gunshot wound to the forearm, and another youth receiving minor injuries.

Mr Fay was arrested at James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on Friday and later questioned at Ballymun Garda Station. He was charged earlier today in court but made no reply.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.