London
-8°
light shower snow
humidity: 72%
wind: 11m/s W
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Teenager in court over last week’s Dublin shooting which left Garda injured

December 12, 2017 By  Ryan Price
A Garda was seriously injured in last week’s shooting (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A Dublin teen appeared in court today following the shooting of a Garda last week.

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with firearms offenses relating to an incident in Ballymun, Dublin last week in which a garda was seriously injured.

Shane Fay from Belclare Park in Ballymun faces two charges under the Firearms Act.

More News:

They include unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

The shooting resulted in a member of the Garda Emergency Response Unit suffering a gunshot wound to the forearm, and another youth receiving minor injuries.

Mr Fay was arrested at James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on Friday and later questioned at Ballymun Garda Station. He was charged earlier today in court but made no reply.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

An Garda SíochánadublinfeaturedIrelandshooting
Tara Mullaney

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
British man dies following rescue from Queen Mary II cruise ship off Irish coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post