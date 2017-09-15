Temperatures to drop to below freezing in parts of Ireland this weekend

TEMPERATURES are set to drop in Ireland over the weekend with some parts of the country dipping below zero.

Friday night will be cool and mainly dry night with low temperatures of between five to 10 degrees.

But the Emerald Isle will be set to take on a frostier hue on Saturday with temperatures expected to fall below zero in rural areas, according to Ireland’s national forecast.

Saturday will be cool and blustery day. The morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells but will turn mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers developing.

As the skies clear and the winds ease into Saturday night, however, it will turn rather cold with air temperatures falling to between two and six will be degrees and ground temperatures dipping below zero in rural areas.

Sunday will be mainly dry day with sunny spells.

There will be a few showers likely in the north and east and still a cool northerly breeze here but with higher temperatures of between 15 to 17 degrees.