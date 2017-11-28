Temperatures set to drop later today in UK and Ireland as cold snap arrives

THINGS are about to get a lot more chilly for Ireland and the UK today.

Temperatures are set to drop dramatically below 0 °C later today as polar conditions sweep in from the Arctic and land in many parts of the UK and Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, temperatures throughout the day will drop to about 5 degrees, before dropping to -2 °C overnight with frost and icy patches set to descend on untreated surfaces.

Tomorrow will continue in a similar vein, sunny and mostly dry but there will be further showers in the north and along Atlantic coasts. Temperatures 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate northwest to northerly breezes, fresh near coasts.

In the UK, the Met Office has predicted similar perishing conditions to those expected in Ireland.

It will be dry, cold and mostly sunny this morning. It is likely to become cloudier later this afternoon, with perhaps an odd shower arriving across eastern areas. However, most places will remain dry with a maximum temperature 7 °C.

Overnight tonight, temperatures are set to drop to a bitter -3 °C. Elsewhere it will be cloudier, with less frost and perhaps isolated hail and sleet showers.