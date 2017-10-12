Ten incredible Irish historic locations you’ve probably never heard about

IRELAND has no shortage of stunning historic sites to visit – but there’s much more to the Emerald Isle than Blarney Castle and the Hill of Tara.

From Megalithic cemeteries in Sligo to ancient monastic settlements in Kerry, Ireland has so much to offer to those of us with an interest in the past.

With so many beautiful ancient locations to visit in Ireland, it’s a difficult choice to make. Thankfully, travel site Expedia have narrowed things down.

Here are 10 incredible Irish historic sites you’ve probably never heard about…

1. Monea Castle, Fermanagh

Located near the Marble Arch Caves, Monea Castle is one of several castles in Fermanagh, although it’s one of the counties lesser-known castles.

Built in 1618, the castle has seen better days but is located a short drive from the charming town of Enniskillen.

A picturesque ruined fortress, Monea Castle is well worth adding to your itinerary as you explore the stunning Fermanagh Lakelands.

2. Dunguaire Castle, Galway

The west coast of Ireland is home to some spectacular castles, and nestled in the village of Kinvara in Galway is Dunguaire Castle, a 16th-century castle overlooking Galway Bay.

Kinvara is a short-drive from Galway City and lies less than an hour from the Cliffs of Moher in Clare, making it a great detour as you explore Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Fans of Irish Literature will be interested to know that Dunguaire Castle was once owned by Oliver St. John Gregory, and the castle became a meeting ground for some of Ireland’s finest literary minds including W.B. Yeats and George Bernard Shaw.

3. Hill of the O’Neill, Tyrone

Situated in the town of Dungannon, the Hill of the O’Neill is the ruins of a 13th-century castle, and the former home of the O’Neill clan, who ruled over Ulster for over 300 years.

Today, Ranfurly House sits beneath the Hill of the O’Neill, allowing you to discover the story of the Ulster Plantation and the Flight of the Earls, along with detail of the history of the Hill of the O’Neill.

4. Corcomroe Abbey, Clare

County Clare is home to some of Ireland’s most famous tourist attractions, with the Cliffs of Moher and Burren Geopark attracting huge volumes of visitors across the year.

If you’re looking for something a bit different when exploring The Burren region, look no further than Corcomroe Cistercian Abbey, a 12th-century abbey believed to be founded by the former High King of Munster.

5. Reask Monastic Site, Kerry

An ancient ruined site in the Dingle Peninsula, Reask Monastic Site is thought to date back to the 5th and 6th century.

An excavation in the 1970s uncovered a range of stunning carved stones which are believed to have been inspired by the early Irish Christian traditions.

The ruins contain the remains of an oratory, burial ground and dry-stone huts, while a nearby museum shares more information on the monastery and the Dingle Peninsula.

6. Arigna Coal Mines, Roscommon

Coal mining was a big industry in Roscommon during the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, and was particularly important during the years of the Great Famine.

Arigna Valley, just outside Carrick-on-Shannon is today home to the Arigna Mining Experience, a visitor centre that highlights the significance of the coal mining industry to this part of Ireland.

You can even experience the centre’s unique underground experience, to get a feel for the conditions coal miners would have faced hundreds over years ago.

7. Hill of Uisneach, Westmeath

An area of huge significance in Irish history, the Hill of Uisneach in Westmeath is the mythological and sacred centre of Ireland, and the point at which the five ancient provinces met.

The Hill of Uisneach is said to be the ancient burial site of the Earth Goddess, Ériu, of whom Ireland is named after.

There is an annual Bealtaine Fire Celebration at the site, while the ancient Catstone is worth grabbing a photo of, as it is at this point where many of Ireland’s ancient High Kings where crowned. On a good day you can see some 20 counties from the summit of Uisneach.

8. Brownshill Dolmen, Carlow

One of the lesser visited counties in Ireland, Carlow is home to one of Europe’s largest portal stones, the Brownshill Dolmen.

Believed to be the location of ancient religious rituals, including burials and human sacrifice, Brownshill Dolmen dates back some 4,000 years to around 2,500 BC.

9. Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery, Sligo

This part of Ireland is famous for being home to Queen Maeve’s Cairn at the summit of Knockarea, and if you venture a short distance from here you will be greeted by the largest collection of megalithic tombs in Ireland at Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery.

A nearby visitor cottage tells the story of these historic tombs (which date back to around 4,000 BC), and you can also get guided tours of the cemetery. Carrowmore is also one of the oldest megalithic cemetery’s in Ireland.

10. Dunmore Cave, Kilkenny

A cave with Viking connections, Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny is one of the finest caves in Ireland although perhaps not as well-known as the Marble Arch Caves, Doolin Cave and Mitchelstown Cave.

It is at this location though that the Annals of Ireland claim over 1,000 people were murdered in the 10th century.

It is thought that Vikings were responsible for this massacre, and an excavation of the cave in the 1970s discovered Viking remains.

