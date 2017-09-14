Ten people taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Irish county

TEN people, including eight schoolchildren, have been taken to hospital following an early morning school bus crash in Donegal.

The crash between the school bus and a van happened at Carrickmore, between St Johnston and Lifford in the Raphoe area of the county according to Highland Radio.

The children were all on their way to school when the accident occurred around 8.15 this morning.

There were 20 children on board the 53-seater coach at the time.

Eight children and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital though none of the injuries are thought to be serious.

Gardaí say the children’s parents have been contacted.

Inspector Michael Harrison says the incident could have been much more serious, and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Thankfully there’s been no one seriously injured, but anyone who was travelling on those roads between Carrickmore and St Johnston if they could please make contact with us at Letterkenny Garda Station with any information.

“This could have been a more serious collision than what it was.”