Ten quick facts about John Twomey, Team Ireland's remarkable flag bearer at the Paralympics

Ten quick facts about John Twomey, Team Ireland’s remarkable flag bearer at the Paralympics

September 8, 2016 By  Jamie Casey
John Twomey is competing in his 11th Paralympics [Picture: Inpho]
  • John Twomey became wheelchair bound as a 14-year-old after striking a parked vehicle during a youth county championship cycling time trial. He broke his back and neck.

  • Before his accident, he was also a promising young hurler in his native Kinsale, Cork.

  • At 61, the sailor is Ireland’s oldest competitor at the 2016 Paralympics, his 11th and final Games.

  • That means he’s the first and only Irish athlete to compete in 10 Games, across either the Paralympics or Olympics.

  • The multi-talented Irishman has competed in every Paralympic Games since 1976 across three different sports.

  • He’s won multiple medals; bronze (1984) and gold (1988) in discus, as well as silver in table tennis in 1980.

  • He switched to sailing when it was introduced to the Paralympic Games ahead of Sydney 2000.

  • Twomey specialises in the Open Three-Person Keelboat (Sonar) and will compete alongside Ian Costelloe and Austin O’Carroll in his key event in Rio.

  • With sailing omitted from the next Games in Tokyo 2020, he plans to turn to coaching younger Paralympians once he finishes up in Brazil.

  • On top of his vast Paralympic experience, Twomey has served as President of the International Association for Disabled Sailing (IFDS).

Jamie Casey
