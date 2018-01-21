Terminally ill grandmother to embark on trip to Ireland from Irish woman’s act of kindness

AN AMERICAN grandmother, suffering from stage 4 cancer is being granted a trip to Ireland from the kindness of one particular Irish stranger.

Kathryn Doyon, a mother of 3 and grandmother was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer in December 2016 and was told she’ll never be cancer-free.

Despite her awful circumstance, the 54-year-old is a fan of Ireland of a Thousand Welcomes Facebook page, which is run by Cavan woman Pauline McDermott.

Pauline, learning of Kathryn’s diagnosis decided to put her Facebook page to good use and asked followers if they’d be willing to make Kathryn’s wish to come to Ireland come true and from there, a GoFundMe was set up.

In little to no time, 600 euro was raised and the target on the donation page has almost been reached.

Kathryn’s mother was Irish and she had always hoped to visit the Emerald Isle.

Should Kathryn get the chance to embark on the trip, she has Irish landmarks such as the Ring of Kerry, the Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle in her sights.

The GoFundMe page can be found here should you wish to donate.