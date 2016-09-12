Terminally ill Irish grandmother Marie Wright meets her Liverpool football hero Jamie Carragher

AN IRISH grandmother who is terminally ill with cancer saw her dreams come true in Liverpool this week.

Marie Wright’s family had spoken to The Irish Post just two weeks ago about their quest to give their mother a chance to fulfil her greatest wish – to meet a Liverpool football legend.

The Dublin native was due to watch the Reds play Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday but her family wanted to make the trip extra special.

And they did.

Not only did the Irish woman get to see her beloved team romp home with a 4-1 victory, but last Friday she also came face to face with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The former centre back was appearing at an event at Liverpool University but was thrilled to take time out to meet Irish fan Marie.

The meet and greet, which was arranged by The Irish Post, Liverpool supporter website the Anfield Wrap and Marie’s family, took place at Mountford Hall.

Scroll down to watch the moment Marie met Jamie…

Mrs Wright, who is from Ballyfermot in Dublin, was diagnosed with lung cancer in February.

She was initially given weeks to live.

But the brave Dubliner has inspired her family and those around her with her strength and courage.

They initially purchased tickets for the home game against Sunderland on November 26 but doctors advised against the journey.

A social media appeal was then set up called ‘Marie’s Wish’ to help bring the trip forward.

WATCH: When Marie meet Jamie Carragher…