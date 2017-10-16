News

Terrifying footage captures moment roof blows off school in Ireland as Storm Ophelia claims lives

October 16, 2017 By Aidan Lonergan
The roof of Douglas Community School’s PE hall in Cork has been completely destroyed by Storm Ophelia (Picture: Twitter)

THIS is the terrifying moment Storm Ophelia ripped the roof off a school in Ireland as unprecedented winds also collapsed part of Cork City’s stadium.

The roof of Douglas Community School’s PE hall was torn off by 80mph gusts as nearby Turners Cross stadium suffered a partial collapse.

Two people are so far known to have died since the ex-hurricane made landfall in southern Ireland at around 11am this morning.

A woman in her 60s was killed in Co. Waterford when a tree fell on her car despite repeated warnings for motorists to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s was also died in Co. Tipperary while clearing a fallen tree with a chainsaw.

Numerous flights and ferries out of Ireland have been cancelled as Ophelia makes its way across the country towards Northern Ireland and Britain.

Status Red Weather Warnings remain in place across large swathes of southern and central Ireland as winds continue to exceed 70mph.

A yellow ‘Amber’ warning of “very windy weather” also covers parts of Scotland, the west and north of England and Wales.

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

