Terrifying footage captures moment roof blows off school in Ireland as Storm Ophelia claims lives

THIS is the terrifying moment Storm Ophelia ripped the roof off a school in Ireland as unprecedented winds also collapsed part of Cork City’s stadium.

The roof of Douglas Community School’s PE hall was torn off by 80mph gusts as nearby Turners Cross stadium suffered a partial collapse.

Two people are so far known to have died since the ex-hurricane made landfall in southern Ireland at around 11am this morning.

A woman in her 60s was killed in Co. Waterford when a tree fell on her car despite repeated warnings for motorists to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s was also died in Co. Tipperary while clearing a fallen tree with a chainsaw.

Numerous flights and ferries out of Ireland have been cancelled as Ophelia makes its way across the country towards Northern Ireland and Britain.

Status Red Weather Warnings remain in place across large swathes of southern and central Ireland as winds continue to exceed 70mph.

A yellow ‘Amber’ warning of “very windy weather” also covers parts of Scotland, the west and north of England and Wales.

Cork City stadium pic.twitter.com/xFlW6wDyBi — Liam Whelan (@liam11) October 16, 2017

Fallen trees and power lines in Killarney area Co Kerry this morning as result of #Ophelia Do not make unnecessary journeys. #staysafeIreland pic.twitter.com/g13mKiLrJ7 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 16, 2017

A collapsed billboard in Cork. (Pic: Robert Byrne) Share your #Ophelia photos here or via yourphotos@rte.ie, but only if safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/KoP9kY9iWM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 16, 2017