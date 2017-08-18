‘Terror attack possible but unlikely in Ireland’ – Irish Foreign Affairs Minister

THE Irish Foreign Affairs Minister has said Ireland is better prepared than ever should it have to deal with a terror incident.

Minister Simon Coveney was speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, August 18, when he made the comments following two attacks in Spain.

When was asked whether Ireland was prepared for a potential terror attack, he said: “I think we’re better prepared than we’ve ever been.

“Of course we need to be vigilant,” he added.

“I think it’s important to say that though that the risk assessment in Ireland hasn’t changed and hasn’t changed today.

“If you look at how, on the face if it anyway, Spanish security forces responded yesterday they seem to have responded very, very quickly.

“But of course when you have a mad man willing to drive a van into a crowded street, it is very difficult to prepare and to respond to that.”

“There’s a possibility of an attack like this, but it’s not likely,” the Minister added.

Earlier, Minister Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Irish people should continue to travel, and not let terror incidents ‘change our way of life.’

“The reality is we need to be aware of international terror, in a way that people didn’t have to think about in the past,” he said.