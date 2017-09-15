London
Knock Pilgrimages
Terrorism incident declared following explosion at London tube station

September 15, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A police officer escorts an injured woman from the scene at Parsons Green Underground Station. (Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

POLICE in London have declared a terrorism incident following an explosion at Parsons Green Underground Station. 

The incident happened around 8.20am this morning, Friday, September 15, to the underground station following reports of a fire on the train.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism policing, has declared it a terrorist incident.

Armed British police officers walk through the carriage of a London underground tube carriage at Parsons Green underground tube station. (Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Witness videos from the scene have showed what appears to be a bucket in a plastic bag with flames emerging.

Metropolitan Police have said they are aware of a number of people who have suffered injuries, but said “it is too early to confirm the cause of the fire,” which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The station remains cordoned off and police are advising people to avoid the area.

The Embassy of Ireland to Britain has said: “We are aware of an incident at Parson Green and are monitoring the situation. Please follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “I am shocked by the incident in London this morning, which the Metropolitan Police are treating as a suspected terrorist attack.

“My Department is monitoring the situation closely through the Irish Embassy in London and the Consular Division in Dublin.

“As of now, we have no indications to suggest that any Irish citizens have been affected.”

Anyone who has information that would assist detectives is urged to contact the hotline 0800 789 321; if it’s an emergency always call 999.

Anyone with images from the scene is asked to upload them to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

