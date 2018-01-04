Terrorism ruled out in investigation into attacks in Irish town which killed one and injured two

TERRORISM has been ruled out in the investigation into the Dundalk attacks which killed one and injured two.

The incidents happened yesterday morning in Dundalk Co Louth, with the first attack happening around 9am.

An Garda Síochána said they are liaising with closely with security and law enforcement partners worldwide to share and assess any relevant intelligence and its potential impact to the current investigation.

Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki, 24, was killed after the suspect – an 18 year old Egyptian national – stabbed him in the back before stabbing another Irishman.

A third man, also Irish, was then attacked after the teen hit him in the head with a fencing post.

The suspect remains in garda custody at Dundalk Garda Station, and investigating officers have ruled out terrorism.

Gardaí said: “At this time we can find no established link to indicate this tragedy is terrorist related.

“However, enquiries are continuing internationally as the investigation develops.”

The threat level in Ireland from international terrorism remains unchanged from its ‘moderate’ status meaning an attack is possible, but unlikely.

However, he level of threat remains under constant review by An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces, they added.

They also reassured the public that the security of the state and public areas remains a policing and security service priority.