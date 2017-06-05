Terrorist shot dead by police found in possession of Irish ID card after attack on London Bridge

ONE of the terrorists shot dead by police after the attack on London Bridge was found in possession of an Irish identity card.

The as yet unnamed terrorist who carried out the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday, June 3, with two others, had lived in Ireland for a period of time, according to RTÉ.

It’s understood the attacker was not known to An Garda Síochána, but an Irish ID card had been found on his person after he was shot dead by police.

The attacker, believed to have been of Moroccan origin and married to a Scottish woman, had lived in Dublin while in Ireland.

Legal residents in Ireland from outside the EU, are granted a Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) card or an Irish EU Fam Card.

A GNIB card is a residency card issued by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

An EU Fam card is issued by immigration officials in other EU countries to non EU nationals who can prove they are in a relationship with an EU National.

The primary investigative body on the incident, London’s Metropolitan Police told The Irish Post that due to ‘strong operational reasons’ the Met “are not confirming nor denying any details about the attackers at this stage.”

Following the attack on London Bridge, the Garda Commissioner is holding a special meeting of security and intelligence officers in Garda Headquarters this morning.

The meeting at Garda Headquarters is being chaired by Nóirín O’Sullivan and includes senior officers in Crime and Security, the Special Detective Unit and the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

The meeting is being held to collate the information so far gathered on the attacker while he was in Ireland, decide how best to continue to co-operate with and share information with the British authorities and review ongoing security arrangements here.

A garda liaison officer based in Britain is in direct contact with the police and intelligence services there to enable the sharing and assessment of relevant information and intelligence

The threat assessment level in Ireland at the moment is moderate, meaning an attack is possible but unlikely.

The Department of Justice issued a statement on the threat assessment, saying: “The expert threat assessment is that while an attack here is possible it is unlikely and that there is no specific information in relation to any threat to Ireland from international terrorism.

“That said the level of threat from this source is kept under constant and active review by An Garda Síochána.

“The Commissioner makes an assessment based on a range of factors including current available intelligence, knowledge of capabilities, events outside the State and the current international climate.

“She consults with the Chief of Staff in making the assessment.”