Tesco’s new Irish-made chocolate potatoes leave people intrigued and horrified in equal measure

CHOCOLATE potatoes have sent social media into a state of confusion this week as people tried to figure whether they would like them or not.

When Twitter user, Aoife Bennett, tweeted a picture of the potatoes that she found on sale in a Tesco store in Dublin, the reaction was a mixed bag.

Part of Tesco’s Christmas range, the chocolate new potatoes are also currently on sale in Britain.

“Chocolate sprouts and potatoes will be on sale in over 550 of our stores and will cost £3.50 a pack,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

The potatoes have been specially made by Irish company Lir Chocolates.

The idea, conceived over a year ago, was to showcase staple parts of the typical Christmas dinner…but in chocolate.

So while the outside might look like a potato with a chocolate filling inside, it is 100 per cent made from chocolate.

“The design of the product took a long time, the outside was handmade to make it look authentic,” Lir told The Irish Post. “We tested it out and got a great reaction.

“We even had someone mistake it for an actual potato and put chilli sauce on it thinking it was for their dinner.”

Here’s what some Tesco customers have had to say so far:

There was the horro r:

Was the famine for this? pic.twitter.com/g8qf1jT6ix — Aoife Bennett (@AoifeAnnMartha) September 12, 2016

Twitter didn’t go easy on the chocolate new potatoes:

@valerieloftus these are an abomination* and available in Tesco in Jervis *unconfirmed taste, I didn’t buy them. — Aoife Bennett (@AoifeAnnMartha) September 12, 2016

They might not be flying off the shelves:

@AoifeAnnMartha I’d imagine they are gross😷 — Paula Sheridan (@xPaulaSx) September 12, 2016