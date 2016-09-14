London
Tesco’s new Irish-made chocolate potatoes leave people intrigued and horrified in equal measure

September 14, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
These potatoes filled with chocolate were on sale in Tesco in Dublin (Source Twitter)
These potatoes filled with chocolate are on sale in Tesco (Picture: Twitter)

CHOCOLATE potatoes have sent social media into a state of confusion this week as people tried to figure whether they would like them or not.

When Twitter user, Aoife Bennett, tweeted a picture of the potatoes that she found on sale in a Tesco store in Dublin, the reaction was a mixed bag.

Part of Tesco’s Christmas range, the chocolate new potatoes are also currently on sale in Britain.

“Chocolate sprouts and potatoes will be on sale in over 550 of our stores and will cost £3.50 a pack,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

The potatoes have been specially made by Irish company Lir Chocolates.

The idea, conceived over a year ago, was to showcase staple parts of the typical Christmas dinner…but in chocolate. 

So while the outside might look like a potato with a chocolate filling inside, it is 100 per cent made from chocolate.

“The design of the product took a long time, the outside was handmade to make it look authentic,” Lir told The Irish Post. “We tested it out and got a great reaction.

“We even had someone mistake it for an actual potato and put chilli sauce on it thinking it was for their dinner.”

Here’s what some Tesco customers have had to say so far:

There was the horror:

Twitter didn’t go easy on the chocolate new potatoes:

They might not be flying off the shelves:

