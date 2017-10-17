Life & Style | News

‘Thank you for two days off school’ – Little Irish girl pens adorable letter to meteorologist who forecast Hurricane Ophelia

October 17, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Joanna Donnelly received the letter as a thanks for her impressive Ophelia coverage (Picture: Twitter)

THE devastation brought by Storm Ophelia may have cast a dark cloud over Ireland this week, but this little Irish girl’s touching letter is sure to brighten your day.

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly took to Twitter to share this lovely message written by a young girl who thanked her for her hurricane warning – as well as a couple of days off school.

Olivia O’Driscoll from Schull in West Cork sent the letter to show Joanna her appreciation following the storm.

She wrote: “Dear Ms Donnelly, thank you so much for warning us all about Hurricane Ophelia and calling a red warning.

“My Dad is a fisherman and he is safe. My Grandad is a fisherman too and he is safe.

“P.S. Thank you for two days off school.”

Sharing the touching note, Joanna wrote: “My work here is done.” That it is.

Very sweet.

